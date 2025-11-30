India vs South Africa 1st ODI predicted playing XIs; When & where to watch IND vs SA for free? Start time, venue & date

After a humiliating loss at the hands of South Africa in Tests, India will look to embark on a fresh start in the ODI series, the first of which takes place in Ranchi on November 30. The focus will once again be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who return to the side on home soil after 10 months. The India vs South Africa first ODI starts on 1:30 PM IST.

Unlike against Australia, the Indian team will see a few changes with Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer , Axar Patel and Shubman Gill being the notable omissions. While Axar and Siraj are being rested, Iyer and Gill are recovering from respective injuries. With no Gill, it might open up a spot for Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings with Rohit Sharma.

Jasprit Bumrah has also been rested. On the other hand, South Africa are bolstered by the return of their some of the first-choice players. The Proteas are coming after a loss against Pakistan in ODIs.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI match details Date: November 30

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Start time: 1:30 PM IST

View full Image India vs South Africa ODI series 2025

India vs South Africa ODI head-to-head India and South Africa have played 94 ODIs between them in total. The Proteas lead 51-40 in head-to-head record in the 50-over format. Three games ended in no result. But on Indian soil, the Men in Blue lead 18-14 in head-to-head record.

When & where to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI for FREE? The India vs South Africa first ODI will be televised live on Star Sports channels from 1:30 PM IST and will be aired for FREE on DD Sports. Live streaming of India vs South Africa first ODI will be available on JioStar app and website. Star Sports is the official broadcasters of India vs South Africa entire series in 2025.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI predicted playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Reddy, KL Rahul (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh