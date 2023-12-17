India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Who’ll win IND vs SA match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: After delivering a strong performance in the 3rd T20 international against Proteas, Team India is all set for the 1st One Day International (ODI) against South Africa at Wanderers Stadium in Illovo, Johannesburg. The selectors have made some last-minute changes in the ODI team and let's see if the young Team India under KL Rahul can make some impact in the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.