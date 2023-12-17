India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: After delivering a strong performance in the 3rd T20 international against Proteas, Team India is all set for the 1st One Day International (ODI) against South Africa at Wanderers Stadium in Illovo, Johannesburg. The selectors have made some last-minute changes in the ODI team and let's see if the young Team India under KL Rahul can make some impact in the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami ruled out due to fitness issues, Deepak Chahar withdrawn; check updated team

Ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023, KL Rahul successfully led Team India in the ODI series against Australia. KL Rahul offers a lot of flexibility to the Indian squad as he has the potential to perform at every position, but delivers best while playing the anchor in the middle order. The ODI series also marks the comeback of India's most loved leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his performance will be closely watched in the series.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-head records

In the One Day International format of cricket, South Africa has dominated India. The Proteas clinched victory in 50 games out of the total 91 played while India managed to secure a win in 38 games. Three games ended in no result. South Africa has the upper hand when it comes to the games held in South Africa as they won 25 ODI matches against India.

India vs South Africa: Pitch report

The pitch of Wanderers Stadium has historically been favorable for batting, but the presence of continuous rain could introduce moisture, potentially providing assistance to the bowlers. Despite these challenges, significant scores have been achieved on this pitch in the T20 format, suggesting that it tends to be conducive to high-scoring encounters.

India vs South Africa: Weather Prediction

While playing in South Africa, one always keeps an eye on the weather conditions as we saw in the T20 international when the first T20 got washed out while the rain threat continued to loom in the other two. But, the first ODI is likely to remain safe from rains as the weather predictions forecast 0% chances of rain in Johannesburg on 17 December. The temperature is expected to range between 23 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.

India vs South Africa: Fantasy team

KL Rahul (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Shreyas Iyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram (VC), Keshav Maharaj, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

India vs South Africa: Who will win?

View Full Image India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Win probability

MyKhel is expecting a tight match between India and South Africa as both teams are entering the match with strong squads, but as per their prediction, the South African team has a better chance of capitalizing on the conditions of Wanderers Stadium. We disagree with the above analysis and believe India has a strong chance to win the 1st ODI if they play with the right combinations.

