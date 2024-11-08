India vs South Africa live score, 1st T20I updates: Having started his captaincy stint with resounding series wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Suryakumar Yadav will look to extend his winning streak when the Men in Blue take on South Africa in the four-match T20I series starting on Friday in Durban. Following the T20 World Cup triumph and retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian team is going through a transition phase, with the next World Cup in 2026 in mind. The last time India went to South Africa for a T20I series was in 2023, where it ended in a 1-1 draw after the first game was washed out. From the Indiam perspective, Indian batters made merry in the 2023 series with Suryakumar scoring a hundred while Rinku Singh also got runs under his belt. Kuldeep Yadav was the top wicket-taker in the series with six scalps. India enjoy a 15-11 head-to-head record against the Proteas while one game ended in no result.
India vs South Africa live score: IPL 2025 mega auction in players' mind
The series also serves players from both teams to step up and show their caliber ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction that is set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Saudi Arabia.
India vs South Africa live score: Will Ramandeep make debut?
Also, Ramandeep Singh has impressed a lot recently with his all-rounder skills including some electric fielding during the Emerging Asia Cup.
India vs South Africa live score: Eye on Indian pace attack
The Indian pace attack of Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Yash Dayal will be monitored closely by the BCCI selectors. Vijaykumar and Dayal are yet to make debuts for India.
India vs South Africa live score: Pressure on Abhishek
India are set to open with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. While Samson is coming after his maiden T20I hundred against Bangladesh, things are a bit tough for Abhishek as the left-hander's scores in last six games read 0, 10, 14, 16, 15, 4.
India vs South Africa live score: SKY's record as India captain
For the record, this will be Suryakumar Yadav's third T20I series as a full-time captain. He had led India to series victory against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh earlier in the year.
India vs South Africa live score: Will rain play spoilsport?
The last time India toured South Africa for a T20I series was in 2023 where both teams played a 1-1 draw after the opener was washed out in Durban. Today, according to weather forecast websites, there is a slight chance of rain. Expect a modest temperature otherwise. India hold a 15-11 head-to-head record against the Proteas.
Hello and welcome to the first T20I between India and South Africa in Durban. This is also the first time, both these teams are meeting after the T20 World Cup 2024 final in June.