India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: Focus on Shubman Gill's return as India start T20 World Cup 2026 push

India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: After a highly-entertaining ODI series win, India begin their T20 World Cup 2026 push when the Men in Blue take on South Africa in the first T20I in Cuttack on Tuesday. The good news for India will be the return of Shubman Gill, who played just three balls in the first Test against South Africa before being ruled out of the remainder of the Test series and the ODIs, due to a neck injury.
Shubman Gill open the innings with Abhishek Sharma. The eye will also be on all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is returning to the side for the first time after Asia Cup 2025. On the other hand, Aiden Markram is back at the helm as captain for South Africa.
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
In the Indian T20I side there is no fixed position for batters from No.3 to No.7 as all have to be flexible enough to bat as the situation demands, something that captain Suryakumar Yadav reiterated on the eve of the game.
Suryakumar Yadav spoke about the preparations of the T20 World Cup 2026 and also shed a light how important it is to play domestic cricket.
Hardik Pandya was the first Indian cricketer to reach Cuttack. He trained at the stadium alone for a day before the whole team joined in.
The Indian team will be wearing their new kit in the firss T20I, which was unveiled for the T20 World Cup 2026.
Both Jarprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are on verge of achieving respective milestones. Bumrah is just one wicket shy of 100 wickets while Pandya is two wicket shy of same milestone.
India's record at the Barabati Stadium in T20Is hasn't been good against South Africa. The Men in Blue played two T20Is against the Proteas in Cuttack, losing both in 2015 and 2022. India batted first in both the game.
More than anything, the focus will be on the return of Shubman Gill. The Indian Test and ODI skipper suffered a neck spasm during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He the missed the remainder of the Test series, as well as the ODI series.
India are coming into this series after winning the ODI series against South Africa 2-1. For South Africa, Aiden Markram is returning to the T20I leadership. Ahead of the T20 World Cup next year, India will get 10 games to prepare, the first of which will be played today.
Hello and welcome to the first T20I between India and South Africa in Cuttack at the Barabati Stadium.
