Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs South Africa 1st T20 match prediction: Who’ll win IND vs SA match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

India vs South Africa 1st T20 match prediction: Who’ll win IND vs SA match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India vs South Africa 1st T20 match: The Men in Blue will take on the Proteas on December 10 in Durban.

Bengaluru: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav with the trophy after winning the 5-match T20I cricket series against Australia, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

India will take on South Africa on December 10 at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium Cricket Ground in Durban. This is the first of the three T20I matches in the series.

India vs South Africa head-to-head records

India and South Africa have played 24 T20Is so far. India have won 13 of those and South Africa 10. There was one match that did not produce any results. In the last 5 T20 matches (that produced results) between these teams, India have won 3 and South Africa 2.

Also Read: India vs South Africa: How previous tours spanned out for India?

India vs South Africa fantasy team

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Aiden Markram (VC), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj and David Miller.

India vs South Africa pitch report

The Kingsmead stadium pitch is known for helping bowlers, particularly seamers who get extra movement from the moist track. Spinners usually struggle here. However, batters can score a lot of runs once they get used to the pitch. The team winning the toss will probably bat first to try and set a big score.

Also Read: India-South Africa T20 2023: When & where to watch, livestreaming details, squads and more

India have an excellent T20 record on this ground. The Men in Blue have played 5 T20Is here as of now and are yet to lose any of those. Overall, there have been 18 T20Is so far in this venue; 8 teams have won while batting first and 8 teams while chasing. One match was tied whereas one match did not produce any results.

India vs South Africa weather

There is up to 55% chance of rain in Durban today, as per Weather.com, during the morning and the afternoon hours. However, there is no chance of rain after 4 PM. The humidity will be high at 83%. The temperature will be around 18-21 degrees throughout the day.

Also Read: India's tour of South Africa will solve THESE crucial T20 World Cup 2024 questions

India vs South Africa prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 54% chance that India will win.

India vs South Africa: Win probability

As per CricTracker, whoever chases the score will win. MyKhel says that the Proteas will likely win the first match of the series since many Indian players do not have the experience of playing in South African conditions. We believe it will be a close cricket match. India will win the match as a number of top- and middle-order Indian batters enjoy it when the ball comes to the bat at a decent pace.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.