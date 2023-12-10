India will take on South Africa on December 10 at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium Cricket Ground in Durban. This is the first of the three T20I matches in the series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs South Africa head-to-head records India and South Africa have played 24 T20Is so far. India have won 13 of those and South Africa 10. There was one match that did not produce any results. In the last 5 T20 matches (that produced results) between these teams, India have won 3 and South Africa 2.

Also Read: India vs South Africa: How previous tours spanned out for India? India vs South Africa fantasy team Suryakumar Yadav (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Aiden Markram (VC), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj and David Miller. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs South Africa pitch report The Kingsmead stadium pitch is known for helping bowlers, particularly seamers who get extra movement from the moist track. Spinners usually struggle here. However, batters can score a lot of runs once they get used to the pitch. The team winning the toss will probably bat first to try and set a big score.

India have an excellent T20 record on this ground. The Men in Blue have played 5 T20Is here as of now and are yet to lose any of those. Overall, there have been 18 T20Is so far in this venue; 8 teams have won while batting first and 8 teams while chasing. One match was tied whereas one match did not produce any results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs South Africa weather There is up to 55% chance of rain in Durban today, as per Weather.com, during the morning and the afternoon hours. However, there is no chance of rain after 4 PM. The humidity will be high at 83%. The temperature will be around 18-21 degrees throughout the day.

India vs South Africa: Win probability

As per CricTracker, whoever chases the score will win. MyKhel says that the Proteas will likely win the first match of the series since many Indian players do not have the experience of playing in South African conditions. We believe it will be a close cricket match. India will win the match as a number of top- and middle-order Indian batters enjoy it when the ball comes to the bat at a decent pace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

