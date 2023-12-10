India vs South Africa 1st T20: Suryakumar Yadav likely to equal Virat Kohli's stunning record
India vs South Africa 1st T20: The comprehensive 4-1 series victory against Australia must have provided skipper Suryakumar Yadav with some extra confidence and he would look to lead with the same zeal abroad
India vs South Africa 1st T20: The world's number one T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lead young Team India in the first T20 international against South Africa in Durban. The comprehensive 4-1 series victory against Australia must have provided the new captain with some extra confidence and he would look to lead with the same zeal abroad. Another thing, Suryakumar Yadav is setting his eyes on Virat Kohli's long-standing record.