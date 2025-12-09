India vs South Africa 1st T20I match today: Who'll win IND vs SA? Check AI predictions, live-streaming details and more

After the whitewash by the Proteas in the Test series and the comeback by the Men in Blue in the ODI tournament, the focus is now shifting to the five-match T20I series, with the first match set to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The young Indian T20I lineup is yet to face a series loss since Suryakumar Yadav took the reins, while the Proteas have shown over the last month or so that they are not to be taken lightly at all. With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja out of the spotlight, the focus will now be on young Indian players like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, and Axar Patel.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill may finally be making a comeback to the Indian side for the first time since he suffered a neck spasm during the first Test match against the Proteas.

IND vs SA: Head to head India and South Africa have faced each other on 31 occasions in the T20I format, with the Men in Blue having an edge with wins in 18 matches, while the Proteas have won 12, and one match ended without a result.

The two teams also famously faced off against each other in the final of the T20 World Cup last year, where the Men in Blue came out victorious in a closely fought contest.

View full Image Suryakumar Yadav ahead of 1st T20I in Cuttack ( PTI )

How to watch IND vs SA match? The India vs South Africa first T20I will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app. Meanwhile, viewers can catch the live broadcast of the match on the Star Sports network from 7:00 PM, with the toss set to be held at 6:30 PM.

IND vs SA: Who will win the match? AI predicts As per Google Gemini, “India starts as the clear favourite to win the first T20I against South Africa today. India is incredibly difficult to beat at home, especially in T20Is. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy or Axar Patel will likely exploit the Cuttack surface, which often assists spinners in the middle overs.” The AI gives India a 60% chance of victory.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s Grok AI also goes in favour of India, stating, “As the defending T20 World Cup champions, India enter this series opener at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack with overwhelming momentum. They’ve won 24 of their last 30 T20Is, including Super Overs, boasting a settled lineup under captain Suryakumar Yadav that is perfectly tuned for home conditions ahead of the 2026 World Cup defence.”