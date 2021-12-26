OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: India reach 83/0 at lunch
CENTURION : India reached 83 for no loss at lunch on the first day of the opening Test against South Africa here on Sunday.

Mayank Agarwal was batting on 46 and KL Rahul was giving him company on 29 after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in overcast conditions.

Brief Score:

India: 83 for no loss in 28 overs (Mayank AGarwal 46 batting, KL Rahul 29 batting).

