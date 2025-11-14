India vs South Africa,1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill eyes winning start in his first Test match at Eden Gardens

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Test cricket will return to the iconic Eden Gardens for the first time in six years when India take on South Africa in the first of the two-match series in Kolkata on Friday. This is also captain Shubman Gill's first-ever Test match at this venue since his debut in the longest format. India are coming after beating West Indies 2-0.

On the other hand, world Test champions South Africa are looking for their first series win on Indian soil in 25 years. The last time the Proteas won a Test series in India was in 1999-2000. South Africa, who are coming after a 1-1 series draw against Pakistan, will be playing their fourth Test at the Eden Gardens. The India vs South Africa first Test begins at 9:30 AM.

When & where to watch IND vs SA 1st Test?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs South Africa Test series. The India vs South Africa 1st Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST on Friday (November 14). Live streaming of India vs South Africa first Test will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa 1st Test predicted XIs

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada