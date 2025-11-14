India vs South Africa,1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill eyes winning start in his first Test match at Eden Gardens

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Test cricket will return to the iconic Eden Gardens for the first time in six years when India take on South Africa in the first of the two-match series in Kolkata on Friday. This is also captain Shubman Gill's first-ever Test match at this venue since his debut in the longest format. India are coming after beating West Indies 2-0.
On the other hand, world Test champions South Africa are looking for their first series win on Indian soil in 25 years. The last time the Proteas won a Test series in India was in 1999-2000. South Africa, who are coming after a 1-1 series draw against Pakistan, will be playing their fourth Test at the Eden Gardens. The India vs South Africa first Test begins at 9:30 AM.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs South Africa Test series. The India vs South Africa 1st Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST on Friday (November 14). Live streaming of India vs South Africa first Test will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada
Shubman Gill was a part of the Indian squad against Bangladesh in 2019, but didn't get a chance to play. Technically, this will be Gill's first Test match at this iconic venue.
The last time Eden Gardens hosted a Test matches was in 2019 when India defeated Bangladesh in a pink-ball Test match. It was the inaugural pink ball Test in India.
India are coming after beating West Indies 2-0 at home while the Proteas drew Pakistan 1-1 in their first series of WTC 2025-27 cycle.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first Test between India and South Africa from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025