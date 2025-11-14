Subscribe

India vs South Africa,1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill eyes winning start in his first Test match at Eden Gardens

India vs South Africa,1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Test cricket returns to Eden Gardens after six years as India take on South Africa. South Africa have never beaten India in a Test series for the last 25 years. The India vs South Africa first Test begins at 9:30 AM IST.

Published14 Nov 2025, 06:00:03 AM IST
India vs South Africa,1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rishabh Pant (R) and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session.
India vs South Africa,1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rishabh Pant (R) and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session.(PTI)

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Test cricket will return to the iconic Eden Gardens for the first time in six years when India take on South Africa in the first of the two-match series in Kolkata on Friday. This is also captain Shubman Gill's first-ever Test match at this venue since his debut in the longest format. India are coming after beating West Indies 2-0.

On the other hand, world Test champions South Africa are looking for their first series win on Indian soil in 25 years. The last time the Proteas won a Test series in India was in 1999-2000. South Africa, who are coming after a 1-1 series draw against Pakistan, will be playing their fourth Test at the Eden Gardens. The India vs South Africa first Test begins at 9:30 AM.

When & where to watch IND vs SA 1st Test?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs South Africa Test series. The India vs South Africa 1st Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST on Friday (November 14). Live streaming of India vs South Africa first Test will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa 1st Test predicted XIs

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada

Follow updates here:
14 Nov 2025, 06:00:04 AM IST

India vs South Africa,1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill's 'first' Test

Shubman Gill was a part of the Indian squad against Bangladesh in 2019, but didn't get a chance to play. Technically, this will be Gill's first Test match at this iconic venue.

14 Nov 2025, 06:00:04 AM IST

India vs South Africa,1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Test cricket returns to Kolkata after 6 years

The last time Eden Gardens hosted a Test matches was in 2019 when India defeated Bangladesh in a pink-ball Test match. It was the inaugural pink ball Test in India.

14 Nov 2025, 06:00:05 AM IST

India vs South Africa,1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: How India, South Africa fared in last Test series?

India are coming after beating West Indies 2-0 at home while the Proteas drew Pakistan 1-1 in their first series of WTC 2025-27 cycle.

14 Nov 2025, 06:00:05 AM IST

India vs South Africa,1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first Test between India and South Africa from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

