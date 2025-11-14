India vs South Africa,1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill eyes winning start in his first Test match at Eden Gardens

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Test cricket will return to the iconic Eden Gardens for the first time in six years when India take on South Africa in the first of the two-match series in Kolkata on Friday. This is also captain Shubman Gill's first-ever Test match at this venue since his debut in the longest format. India are coming after beating West Indies 2-0.
On the other hand, world Test champions South Africa are looking for their first series win on Indian soil in 25 years. The last time the Proteas won a Test series in India was in 1999-2000. South Africa, who are coming after a 1-1 series draw against Pakistan, will be playing their fourth Test at the Eden Gardens. The India vs South Africa first Test begins at 9:30 AM.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs South Africa Test series. The India vs South Africa 1st Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST on Friday (November 14). Live streaming of India vs South Africa first Test will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada
Shubman Gill was a part of the Indian squad against Bangladesh in 2019, but didn't get a chance to play. Technically, this will be Gill's first Test match at this iconic venue.
The last time Eden Gardens hosted a Test matches was in 2019 when India defeated Bangladesh in a pink-ball Test match. It was the inaugural pink ball Test in India.
