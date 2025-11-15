India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul, Washington Sundar eye big total in Kolkata on second day

KL Rahul and Washington Sundar will look to continue their momentum on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After bundling out the visitors for just 159 runs, courtesy a five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah, the Indians started on a steady note in reply. The only blip in India's first innings was Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal.
The hosts start their day at 37/1.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs South Africa Test series. The India vs South Africa 1st Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of India vs South Africa first Test will be available on JioStar app and website.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
With four spinners in the side, India have promoted Washington Sundar at no.3 for the first time in his career. The decision came in after Sundar's batting ability was on display up the order in England and Australia in the past few months.
India have dominated this Test so far. After Jasprit Bumrah made the ball talk with five wickets, KL Rahul and Washington Sundar negated the late South African attack to remain unbeaten at the end of Day 1.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa in Kolkata.
