India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul, Washington Sundar eye big total in Kolkata on second day

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: India will start on an overnight score of 37/1 as the home side look for a big total in reply to South Africa's first innings score of 159. Play on the second day in Kolkata starts at 9:30 AM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Nov 2025, 08:49:12 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul (R) and Washington Sundar.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul (R) and Washington Sundar.(PTI)

KL Rahul and Washington Sundar will look to continue their momentum on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After bundling out the visitors for just 159 runs, courtesy a five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah, the Indians started on a steady note in reply. The only blip in India's first innings was Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal.

The hosts start their day at 37/1.

When & where to watch IND vs SA 1st Test?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs South Africa Test series. The India vs South Africa 1st Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of India vs South Africa first Test will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa 1st Test playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Follow updates here:
15 Nov 2025, 08:49:12 AM IST

India vs South Africa Live Score: Can Washington Sundar deliver?

With four spinners in the side, India have promoted Washington Sundar at no.3 for the first time in his career. The decision came in after Sundar's batting ability was on display up the order in England and Australia in the past few months.

15 Nov 2025, 08:47:21 AM IST

India vs South Africa Live Score: India dominate in Kolkata

India have dominated this Test so far. After Jasprit Bumrah made the ball talk with five wickets, KL Rahul and Washington Sundar negated the late South African attack to remain unbeaten at the end of Day 1.

15 Nov 2025, 08:21:50 AM IST

India vs South Africa Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa in Kolkata.

