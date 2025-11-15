India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul, Washington Sundar eye big total in Kolkata on second day

KL Rahul and Washington Sundar will look to continue their momentum on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After bundling out the visitors for just 159 runs, courtesy a five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah, the Indians started on a steady note in reply. The only blip in India's first innings was Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal.

The hosts start their day at 37/1.

When & where to watch IND vs SA 1st Test?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs South Africa Test series. The India vs South Africa 1st Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of India vs South Africa first Test will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa 1st Test playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.