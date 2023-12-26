India vs South Africa, 1st Test: When, where and how to watch the match?
India will face off against the Proteas in a two-match test series starting on December 26. Indian veterans like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah will be playing together for the first time since the World Cup final loss.
