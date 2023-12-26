‘Story could have been different’: Sunil Gavaskar on Ajinkya Rahane factor as IND struggle against SA in 1st Test
India vs South Africa, 1st Test: As Team India struggled on Day 1, legendary Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar spoke about the Ajinkya Rahane factor and talked about how things could have been different if the veteran player was present in today's match
India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Day 1 at SuperSport Park stadium, Centurion turned out to be more difficult for India than they imagined. Kagiso Rabada, who is still recovering from his injury was furious with the ball as he used his extreme pace to clinch a fifer against the world's best batters. As Team India struggled, legendary Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar spoke about the Ajinkya Rahane factor and talked about how things could have been different if the veteran player was present in today's match.