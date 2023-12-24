India vs South Africa 2023, 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar picks playing XI; re-positions Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli
India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Everyone is excited to witness India's two-match Test series against South Africa. The visitors are hoping to create history and become the second Asian team after Sri Lanka to defeat the Proteas in a Test series at their home. In great news for the Indian fans, star batter Virat Kohli is back in the squad after a short break which BCCI sources tagged as a pre-planned trip to London.