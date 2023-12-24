India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Everyone is excited to witness India's two-match Test series against South Africa. The visitors are hoping to create history and become the second Asian team after Sri Lanka to defeat the Proteas in a Test series at their home. In great news for the Indian fans, star batter Virat Kohli is back in the squad after a short break which BCCI sources tagged as a pre-planned trip to London. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the first Test match at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, India's legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar picked his playing XI and used some interesting positions for the players in the Indian squad. Sunil Gavaskar looked very impressed by young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and kept him as the opener with Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill, who usually opens with Rohit Sharma in the white ball format was kept as number 3, a position he held during the West Indies Test. India's star batter Virat Kohli is number 4, which justifies the responsibility he carries in the long format of the game.

Sunil Gavaskar kept India's ODI skipper KL Rahul in the position of wicketkeeper and spinners Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin are included as all-rounders.

"My playing XI is gonna be very simple. The openers will be Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma - the captain. No.3 Shubman Gill, No.4 - Kohli, No. 5 KL Rahul, and No.6 Shreyas Iyer. 5 and 6 can move, and after that will be Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

The pitch of Centurion is considered a pacer's paradise as the seamers get an adequate bounce to throw some of the deadliest deliveries. "Then I'll have three fast bowlers - Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj," Gavaskar added.

India's pace attack will be surely impacted as World Cup's star pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the South Africa series due to his ankle injuries, but the team with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah together has fewer things to worry.

Sunil Gavaskar's India XI for 1st Test against South Africa Openers: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal,

Top-order: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli,

Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk),

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin,

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

