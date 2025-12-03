India vs South Africa 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Focus on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as KL Rahul's men eye series victory

IND vs SA ODI LIVE Score: After Virat Kohli's match-winning knock in the first ODI in the land of MS Dhoni, the Indian team would be looking to seal the three-match series against South Africa when both teams face in Raipur on Wednesday in the second game.
While Kohli's 135 grabbed the limelight in Ranchi, fifties from stand-in-captain KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma also contributed to India's victory. With the momentum on their side, the Indian team are expected to go with the same playing XI.
On the other hand, South Africa are expected to make at least a couple of changes, with skipper Temba Bavuma returning to the playing XI, after he was rested in the first game. Bavuma in all likely will replace Ryan Rickelton while Quinton de Kock expected to the top of the order.
Prenelan Subrayen, who was one of the South African bowlers to concede more than expected, might warm the bench, with Keshav Maharaj replacing him.
The second ODI between India and South Africa will be televised FREE on DD Sports from 1:30 PM IST. On a subscription basis, the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be available on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of IND vs SA 2nd ODI will be available on JioHotstar app and website.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur has hosted only two international games, both in 2023. India played their only ODI against New Zealand, winning a low-scoring encounter. In the same year, India had defeated Australia in a T20I game at this venue.
In his last five ODI outings, Rohit Sharma scored 335 runs which includes a hundred and three fifties. Incredible from the Hitman.
Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, a lot is being spoken about the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The former Indian captains, who are at the fag end of their career, are time and again proving the critics wrong with match-winning shows in ODIs.
Riding on Virat Kohli's majestic hundred and fifties from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, the Indian team piled up 349 runs in 50 overs. In reply, South Africa fought hard to be all out for 332. India won by 17 runs.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI from Raipur.