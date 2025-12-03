India vs South Africa 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Focus on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as KL Rahul's men eye series victory

IND vs SA ODI LIVE Score: After Virat Kohli's match-winning knock in the first ODI in the land of MS Dhoni, the Indian team would be looking to seal the three-match series against South Africa when both teams face in Raipur on Wednesday in the second game.

While Kohli's 135 grabbed the limelight in Ranchi, fifties from stand-in-captain KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma also contributed to India's victory. With the momentum on their side, the Indian team are expected to go with the same playing XI.

On the other hand, South Africa are expected to make at least a couple of changes, with skipper Temba Bavuma returning to the playing XI, after he was rested in the first game. Bavuma in all likely will replace Ryan Rickelton while Quinton de Kock expected to the top of the order.

Prenelan Subrayen, who was one of the South African bowlers to concede more than expected, might warm the bench, with Keshav Maharaj replacing him.

When & where to watch IND vs SA 2nd ODI?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will be televised FREE on DD Sports from 1:30 PM IST. On a subscription basis, the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be available on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of IND vs SA 2nd ODI will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI probable playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna