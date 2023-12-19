India will take on South Africa on December 19 at St George's Park in Gqeberha. This is the second of the three ODI cricket matches in the series. On December 17, India beat the Proteas in the first ODI match by 8 wickets at the Wanderers Stadium. KL Rahul leads the Men in Blue whereas Aiden Markram leads the hosts.

India vs South Africa head-to-head records

These teams have played 92 ODI matches against each other so far. South Africa have won 50 and India won 39 matches. Three matches did not produce any results.

In the last 5 ODIs between these two, India have won 4 times. In fact, in the last 3 ODIs, India bowled out the Proteas for 116, 83 and 99 respectively.

India vs South Africa fantasy team

KL Rahul (C & WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Reeza Hendricks (VC), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India vs South Africa pitch report

St George's Park is expected to favour spinners. The expected score is around 250-260 runs. However, in 1992, South African legend Allan Donald took 12 wickets for 139 on a pitch that was considered a fast bowler's nightmare. Thanks to that, the Proteas secured a 9-wicket win.

Out of 42 ODIs played in this venue so far, there was only one match that produced no result. The records for batting first and second are pretty balanced. Teams batting second have won 21 times while teams batting first have won 20 times.

India vs South Africa weather

Gqeberha will remain cloudy in the morning and clear up later in the day. The chance of rain is low (2-9%). The humidity will be extremely high at 92%. During the match, the temperature will remain comfortable at 19-23 degrees.

India vs South Africa prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 52% chance that India will win.

View Full Image India vs South Africa: Win probability (Google)

As per CricTracker, India will win the match no matter who bats first. MyKhel says that India will beat the Proteas again in the second match and win the ODI series. We, too, believe that the Men in Blue will dominate the hosts and clinch the series.

