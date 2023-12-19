India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match prediction: Who’ll win IND vs SA match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
India, led by KL Rahul, will take on South Africa in the 2nd match of the ODI series on December 19.
India will take on South Africa on December 19 at St George's Park in Gqeberha. This is the second of the three ODI cricket matches in the series. On December 17, India beat the Proteas in the first ODI match by 8 wickets at the Wanderers Stadium. KL Rahul leads the Men in Blue whereas Aiden Markram leads the hosts.