India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details
Both the teams have played 92 ODI matches, where South Africa won 50 and India won 39 matches. Three were ended with no results.
After beating the South African team in the first ODI match by 8 wickets at the Wanderers Stadium on 17 December, the KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team is all set to face Aiden Markram's squad at St George's Park, Gqeberha on 19 December.
