After beating the South African team in the first ODI match by 8 wickets at the Wanderers Stadium on 17 December, the KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team is all set to face Aiden Markram's squad at St George's Park, Gqeberha on 19 December.

The Indian team though lost the toss at the Wanderers, but the pacers did their magic and restricted the Proteas to 116 runs in their first innings. All thanks to Arshdeep Singh's fifer and Avesh Khan picking 4 wickets.

Apart from that, debutant Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer's half-centuries gave no space for the Proteas to win the match.

Now, with a different pitch and a different city, the Proteas will be well prepared to test Indian bowling and batting. However, Indian batters look confident after a thumping victory and would like to win this series too.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Head-to-Head

Both the teams have played 92 ODI matches, where South Africa won 50 and India won 39 matches. Three were ended with no results.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Probable Playing XI

India: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Players to watch out for

India: Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there's a 60% chance of rain between 7 AM and 10 AM, decreasing to 20% by noon, but the weather is expected to improve later in the evening.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Pitch Report

With St George's Park does not typically see high-scoring matches, it is expected that the pitch may favour spinners. Also, scores may hover around the 250-260 run mark.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: When and where to watch

The 2nd ODI will be hosted at the St George's Park in Gqeberha. One can watch the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa on the Disney+Hotstar app and website from 4:30 pm IST onwards on 19 December.

