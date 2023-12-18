India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Rinku Singh or Rajat Patidar set for ODI debut as India aims to clinch series
As KL Rahul looks to recover from the scars of a 0-3 series defeat in 2022, the second ODI will also see one new face as Rajat Patidar or Rinku Singh are preparing for their ODI debut
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Team India pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan entered the world of One Day International (ODI) cricket with a bang as the 'dangerous' South African batters collapsed against the two young seamers. KL Rahul-led young Team India won the first ODI with 8 wickets and will look to seal the series on Tuesday. As KL Rahul looks to recover from the scars of a 0-3 series defeat in 2022, the second ODI will also see one new face as Rajat Patidar or Rinku Singh are preparing for their ODI debut.