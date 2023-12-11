India vs South Africa 2nd T20: After Durban washout, rain may again play spoilsport in Gqeberha
The 'Men in Blue' are set to play their second T20 match against the Proteas at Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, on December 12 from 8:30 pm IST.
After the disappointing start of the T20 series between India and South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, the second T20 match at Gqeberha is under a cloud of uncertainty as rain threat looms large.
