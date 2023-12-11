After the disappointing start of the T20 series between India and South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, the second T20 match at Gqeberha is under a cloud of uncertainty as rain threat looms large.

The 'Men in Blue' are set to play their second T20 match against the Proteas at Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, on December 12 from 8:30 pm IST.

However, like the previous match, which was abandoned without even a toss, this one too may get interrupted by rain, as AccuWeather predicts a probability of 83 percent of rainfall and a probability of 17 percent of thunderstorms.

"Some sun, then turning cloudy with a couple of showers, mainly later; breezy in the afternoon," says the AccuWeather website.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa Highlights, 1st T20: Match called off due to rain in Durban

Earlier legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar showed no mercy to Cricket South Africa as he was miffed at its preparations for the series opener.

Gavaskar slammed the Proteas cricket board for not covering the entire cricket field when rain greeted the venue before the traditional coin toss. "If the ground remains uncovered and the rain stops, you know it doesn't start for another hour. Suddenly it rains again. So there's no play whatsoever. Everybody (cricket boards) is getting a lot of money. Let's make no mistake. All the cricket boards have got plenty of money. If they say they don't, they are lying. They might not have as much money as the BCCI. Fair enough. But every board has got money to buy these covers to cover the entire ground," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

IND vs SA Head to Head:

A total of eight T20 matches were played at this ground with sides batting first winning four to go with sides bowling first.

The average first innings score is 130 whereas second innings score is 111.

IND vs SA 2nd T20 live streaming details:

One can watch the 2nd T20 match between India and South Africa on the Disney+Hotstar app and website from 8:30 pm IST onwards.

India's Tour Of South Africa 2023:

In this South Africa tour, India is scheduled to play three T20 internationals, three ODIs, and two Test matches.

IND vs SA T20Is:

1st T20I – December 10, 2023, Durban

2nd T20I – December 12, 2023 , Gqeberha

3rd T20I – December 14, 2023, Johannesburg

IND vs SA ODIs:

1st ODI – December 17, 2023, Johannesburg

2nd ODI – December 19, 2023, Gqeberha

3rd ODI – December 21, 2023, Paarl

IND vs SA Tests:

1st Test – December 26-30, 2023, Centurion

2nd Test – January 3-7, 2024, Cape Town

IND vs SA Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.