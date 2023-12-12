India will take on South Africa on December 12 at the St George's Park Cricket Ground, also known as Sahara Oval, in Gqeberha. This is the second of the three T20 matches in the series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs South Africa head-to-head records India and South Africa have played 25 T20s so far. India have won 13 of those and South Africa 10. There were two matches, including the 1st T20I in this series, that did not produce any results. In the last 5 T20 matches (that produced results) between these teams, India have won 3 and South Africa 2.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh's birthday: A look at Yuvi's 5 best innings for India as he turns 42 India vs South Africa fantasy team Suryakumar Yadav (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Aiden Markram (VC), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj and David Miller.

India vs South Africa pitch report The pitch is good for fast bowlers due to its bounce and the new ball's movement. However, once batsmen settle in, scoring runs is easier because of small boundaries and a fast outfield. Later in the game, spinners might be effective, but overall, the pitch mainly benefits fast bowlers.

Also Read: India vs South Africa 2nd T20 match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details So far, there have been just three T20I cricket matches played in this venue. On two occasions, the team batting first won the match while the other match was won by the chasing team. The highest T20I score on this ground is 179 by South Africa.

India vs South Africa weather The weather forecast for Gqeberha suggests possible disruptions due to rain. It is expected to be cloudy with a high chance of showers. According to Accuweather, there's a 99% cloud cover and a 63% chance of rain during the day although the chance of rain decreases to 6% by evening.

India vs South Africa prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55% chance that India will win.

India vs South Africa: Win probability

As per CricTracker, whoever chases the score will win. MyKhel says that the Proteas will likely win the match since, unlike Durban, Gqeberha is not a familiar ground for the Men in Blue. We, however, believe India will win the match, thanks to the great form of the top- and middle-order Indian batters.

