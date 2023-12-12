India will take on South Africa on December 12 in the second match of the T20 international series in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth. After the first T20I cricket match at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, the second T20 at Gqeberha also faces a cloud of uncertainty as rain threat looms large. The match is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm IST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian squad for 2nd T20 match: Probable playing XI Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar/Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 2nd T20: After Durban washout, rain may again play spoilsport in Gqeberha South African squad for 2nd T20 match: Probable playing XI Aiden Markam (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs/Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen/Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Rinku Singh got bitten by a monkey: Shubman Gill gives out IPL star's ‘secret’ of fitness India vs South Africa 2nd T20 international: Weather Prediction The weather conditions in Gqeberha are set to be cloudy with a couple of showers. According to AccuWeather, there is an 84% probability of rain during the day and 6% at night.

The probability of thunderstorms in the city is 17%. The temperature is expected to range between 21 degrees to 14 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 26 km/hr in the south-south-west direction in the day and 9 km/h in the south-east direction in the night.

Also Read: India vs South Africa Highlights, 1st T20: Match called off due to rain in Durban The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 70 km/h during the day and 28 km/hr at night cannot be ruled out. There is an 86% probability of cloud cover during the daytime and 73% at night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: When and where to watch One can watch the 2nd T20 match between India and South Africa on the Disney+Hotstar app and website from 8:30 pm IST onwards.

India's Tour of South Africa 2023: In this South Africa tour, India is scheduled to play three T20 internationals, three ODIs, and two Test matches.

IND vs SA T20Is: 1st T20I – December 10, 2023, Durban {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2nd T20I – December 12, 2023, Gqeberh

3rd T20I – December 14, 2023, Johannesburg

IND vs SA ODIs: 1st ODI – December 17, 2023, Johannesburg {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2nd ODI – December 19, 2023, Gqeberha

3rd ODI – December 21, 2023, Paarl

IND vs SA Tests: 1st Test – December 26-30, 2023, Centurion {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2nd Test – January 3-7, 2024, Cape Town

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.