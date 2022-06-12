India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Here are top 10 interesting facts

Indians are all prepared to level the series, while SAs will try to lead the series by 2-0 in Cuttack on 12 June. Here is a gist of interesting facts comparing the strength of both teams.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After South African batters, David Miller and Rassie van der Dusseh's sensational performance snatched the first T20I from India's fist in Delhi, Indians are all prepared to level the series, while SAs will try to lead the series by 2-0 in Cuttack on 12 June.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After South African batters, David Miller and Rassie van der Dusseh's sensational performance snatched the first T20I from India's fist in Delhi, Indians are all prepared to level the series, while SAs will try to lead the series by 2-0 in Cuttack on 12 June.
It is quite expected that to stop South Africans from scoring more in Cuttak, skipper Risabh Pant and coach Rahul Dravid may make some changes in the bowling order, while the batting may be intact following Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's performance in the last game.
It is quite expected that to stop South Africans from scoring more in Cuttak, skipper Risabh Pant and coach Rahul Dravid may make some changes in the bowling order, while the batting may be intact following Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's performance in the last game.
5) Since the beginning of 2020 in men’s T20Is, no teams have dropped more catches than South Africa (46) and India (40) among full-member sides.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
6) South Africa has a dot ball rate of 34 per cent while batting in men’s T20Is since the beginning of 2021. This is the best of all full-member teams during this period.
7) Indian bowlers have scalped seven wickets in the first over of the innings in men’s T20Is since the beginning of 2021.
8) Kagiso Rabada (49 wickets) is one scalp away from becoming the fourth South African bowler to bag 50 wickets in men’s T20Is.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
9) India’s Ishan Kishan has hit 22 boundaries during the powerplay in men’s T20Is in 2022, leveling Aaron Finch.
10) SA's David Miller has scored 199 runs in the death overs -- between 17-20 overs -- of men’s T20Is since the beginning of 2021. Only Dasun Shanaka (284) and Mohammad Rizwan (204) scored more during this period.