As India takes on South Africans in Cuttack for the second T20I, it is quite expected that to stop South Africans from scoring more in Cuttack, skipper Risabh Pant and coach Rahul Dravid may make some changes in the bowling order, while the batting may be intact following Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's performance in the last game. Catch all live updates here.

Bavuma, Hendricks open for SA Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks enter field to open for SA. B Kumar opens for India.

India sets target of 149 runs for SA India scores 148/6 in 20 overs against SA, sets target of 149 runs. Dinesh Kartik* 30(21) Harshal Patel* 12(9) CRR: 7.40

India scores 130/6 in 19 overs SA's Anrich Nortje dismisses Axar Patel. India @ 130/6 in 19 overs. Dinesh Kartik* 17(18) Harshal Patel 7(6) CRR:6.84

SA's Nortje dismisses Axar, Ind @ 118/6 in 18 overs SA's Anrich Nortje dismisses Axar Patel. India @ 118/6 in 18 overs. Dinesh Kartik* 8(14) Harshal Patel 5(1) CRR:6.56

India scores 109/5 in 16 overs India scores 109/5 in 16 overs. Dinesh Kartik* 5(9) Axar Patel* 9(8) CRR:6.81

India scores 104/5 in 15 overs India scores 104/5 in 15 overs. Dinesh Kartik* 2(5) Axar Patel* 7(6) CRR:6.94

SA's Pretorius dismisses Iyer, Ind @ 99/5 SA's Dwaine Pretorius dismisses Shreyas Iyer. Dinesh Kartik enters field. India scores 99/5 in 13 overs. Dinesh Kartik* 1(1) Shreyas Iyer 40(35) Axar Patel* 6(4) CRR:7.07

SA's Parnell dismisses Pandya, Ind @ 13 overs SA's Wayne Parnell dismisses Hardik Pandya. Axar Patel enters field. India scores 92/4 in 13 overs. Shreyas Iyer* 39(33) Hardik Pandya 9(11) Axar Patel* 1(1) RR:7.11

India scores 87/3 in 12 overs India scores 87/3 in 12 overs. Shreyas Iyer* 36(30) Hardik Pandya* 8(10) CRR: 7.35

India scores 78/3 in 11 overs India scores 78/3 in 11 overs. Shreyas Iyer* 28(27) Hardik Pandya* 7(7)

SA's Keshav Maharaj dismisses skipper Risabh Pant, India @ 71/3 in 10 overs SA's Keshav Maharaj dismisses skipper Risabh Pant. Hardik Pandya enters field. India after 10 over score 71/3. Shreyas Iyer* 27(25) Hardik Pandya* 1(2)

India Loses 2nd wicket as Ishan Kishan, Ind @ 68/2 SA's Anrich Nortje dismissed India's Ishan at 34. Skipper Risabh Pant enters field. India after 9 over score 68/2. Shreyas Iyer* 26(23) Risabh Pant* 5(6)

SA's Rabada gets first breakthrough, dismisses Gaikwad SA pacer Kagiso Rabada gets first breakthrough and dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad in the very first over. With this, Rabada took his 50th wicket in T20I.

Here are the playing XI's India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

South Africa win the toss and opt to bowl first South Africa have won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the 2nd T20I, played in Cuttack.