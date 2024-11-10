India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Having registered a thumping win over South Africa in the first T20I in Durban, the Indian team will be aiming to keep the winning momentum when both sides face off at the St George's Park in Gqeberha on Sunday. Sanju Samson grabbed the headlines in Dubna with his second T20I hundred while spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi complemented each other with six wickets between them to set up India’s victory. Opener Abhishek Sharma’s lack of consistency after his majestic hundred against Zimbabwe has been a concern for the Men in Blue.

Tilak Varma showed promise during his brief stay at the crease. However, a middle and lower order collapse highlighted India’s fragility despite boasting some of the big T20I names in the line-up including the likes of captain Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh.

Ramandeep Singh impressed everyone with his fielding skills during his short time on the field as a substitute fielder. The all-rounder, who has been retained by Kolkata Knight Riders, ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction, has been in prime form, both with bat and ball and it remains to be seen whether the Indian management hands him a debut.