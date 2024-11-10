India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Having registered a thumping win over South Africa in the first T20I in Durban, the Indian team will be aiming to keep the winning momentum when both sides face off at the St George's Park in Gqeberha on Sunday. Sanju Samson grabbed the headlines in Dubna with his second T20I hundred while spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi complemented each other with six wickets between them to set up India’s victory. Opener Abhishek Sharma’s lack of consistency after his majestic hundred against Zimbabwe has been a concern for the Men in Blue.
Tilak Varma showed promise during his brief stay at the crease. However, a middle and lower order collapse highlighted India’s fragility despite boasting some of the big T20I names in the line-up including the likes of captain Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh.
Ramandeep Singh impressed everyone with his fielding skills during his short time on the field as a substitute fielder. The all-rounder, who has been retained by Kolkata Knight Riders, ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction, has been in prime form, both with bat and ball and it remains to be seen whether the Indian management hands him a debut.
In the previous game, Sanju Samson smashed a century to become the first Indian batter to score consecutive hundreds in this format. If he smashes a third one today, Samson will become the first batter to score hattrick of T20I tons.
As far as South Africa are concerned, the Proteas have won just one game in their last six T20Is. They lost to West Indies 0-3 before playing a 1-1 draw against Ireland, followed by loss against India.
Unlike the previous game, the 2nd T20I will start an hour before. That means, the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa will start at 7:30 PM IST in Gqeberha. Jio Cinema and Sports18 will live stream the match.
Former cricketer Robin Uthappa has called for Ramandeep Singh's inclusion in the 2nd T20I. However, it is unlikely that Suryakumar Yadav would tinker with the winning combination.
If bowlers are to be concerned, the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan had a good outing while spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi set up India's win in Durban.
Baring Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, none of the Indian batters were able to convert their starts. Pressure will be high on opener Abhishek Sharma as he lacked consistency post his T20I ton in Zimbabwe.
Hello and welcome to the second T20I St George's Park in Gqeberha. India are already 1-0 up in the series, having defeated South Africa by 61 runs in Durban.