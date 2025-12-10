India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming for Free: How to watch on TV & online, IND vs SA predicted XIs & more

After a dominating show in the first match in Cutack, the Indian team would like to make it two wins in as many matches as they take on South Africa in the second T20I at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on December 11 (Thursday).

On a tough batting track in Cuttack, where most of the batters struggled, India rode on a fifty from Hardik Pandya to go past 170-run mark while batting first. In reply, the Proteas literally crumbled in front of the Indian bowling attack to be all out for just 74 in 12.3 overs.

Although India take the field in Mullanpur with confidence, but the likes of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav will have to pull up their socks to get into rhythm ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup next year at home. India have nine more games left before the mega event.

On the other hand, South Africa need to introspect what went wrong in Cuttack. The batting style of South Africa didn't suit them in Cuttack but with a true surface expected to be on offer in Mullanpur, the Proteas can be dangerous with the likes of Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller in a famed middle order.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match details Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Date: December 11

Time: 7 PM IST

Toss: 6:30 PM IST

How to watch IND vs SA 2nd T20I for Free? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs South Africa T20I series. The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be available on JioStar app and website from 7 PM IST. Fans cans also watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I for free on DD Sports.

India vs South Africa head-to-head in T20Is In the shortest format, India are 19-12 ahead in head-to-head record while one game ended in no result. Notably, the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be first-ever men's international match to be hosted by Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I predicted XIs India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh