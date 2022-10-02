India will be chasing their first-ever victory over the Proteas during the second T20 match between the two teams in the T20 international format at home soil and a win at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will seal it. It's a different thing that it would hold little significance in the bigger picture.India are leading the three-match T20I series against South Africa 1-0.

The Rohit Sharma led side will face Proteas in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday followed by third T20I in Indore on Tuesday.

Team India have struggled in the world tournaments is not a secret and the 2007 T20 World Cup winners, who last made the semifinal in 2016, would hope to avoid a repeat of 2021 UAE edition when they failed to make the knockouts.

Boasting the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, the South African bowling lacked the sting after the duo dismissed Rohit and Kohli cheaply.

Bavuma would hope that they put up a much-improved show and also the toss of the coin comes in his favour so as to test the Indian batting up front.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I venue:

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

TV channels that will broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network. The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be live streamed on Hotstar.

Teams (from)

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammad Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Match starts 7 pm in Guwahati