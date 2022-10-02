India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match: Squad, timings, live streaming, other details2 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 09:45 AM IST
- India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: The Rohit Sharma led side will face Proteas in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday
India will be chasing their first-ever victory over the Proteas during the second T20 match between the two teams in the T20 international format at home soil and a win at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will seal it. It's a different thing that it would hold little significance in the bigger picture.India are leading the three-match T20I series against South Africa 1-0.