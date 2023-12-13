comScore
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Rinku Singh shatters glass with massive six, Dale Steyn comments
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Rinku Singh shatters glass with massive six, Dale Steyn comments

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rinku Singh scored his first 50 in T20I cricket in the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match.

Bengaluru: Indian batter Rinku Singh walks off the field after his dismissal during the 5th T20I cricket match between India and Australia, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)Premium
Bengaluru: Indian batter Rinku Singh walks off the field after his dismissal during the 5th T20I cricket match between India and Australia, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Rinku Singh took centre stage with an unbeatable 68 off 39 balls in the 2nd T20I against South Africa. This remarkable innings marked his first T20I 50, adding to a string of impressive scores since his India debut. India's middle-order batter’s ability to finish games has already set him apart as a crucial asset for the team.

Stepping in during the sixth over, Rinku opened with a confident straight drive. He played a supporting role as teammate Suryakumar Yadav dominated the game. However, the 11th over saw Rinku take charge, hitting back-to-back boundaries off Marco Jansen. His aggressive play continued. By the 13th over, he reached a swift 50 in just 30 balls.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant to make a comeback in IPL 2024, likely to captain Delhi Capitals: Report

Rinku's innings escalated in the final overs. His back-to-back sixes off Aiden Markram not only propelled India's score to 180 but also led to an unexpected incident - one of his powerful shots broke the glass panel of the media box at St. George's Park. The broadcaster and Dale Steyn, South Africa's cricket legend, remarked on this unusual event, highlighting the force and impact of Rinku's shot.

"Take a look at that six, but it has proved to be costly. It broke a glass in the media box. We have a picture of it. That is what it has resulted in," said the broadcaster.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh’s birthday: A look at Yuvi’s 5 best innings for India as he turns 42

Dale Steyn on Rinku Singh

“Someone in the eastern bay of Gqeberha won't be too happy with Rinku Singh breaking one of their windows," added Dale Steyn in good humour.

Despite his explosive performance, Rinku's efforts were overshadowed as South Africa chased down their revised target rapidly, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. However, Rinku's talent and temperament did not go unnoticed. Dale Steyn compared him to South African great Hashim Amla, praising Rinku's mature approach and versatility as a batter.

Also Read: Rinku Singh got bitten by a monkey: Shubman Gill gives out IPL star's ‘secret’ of fitness

“That's something you see only from experienced players. Someone like Hashim Amla used to do it. So that really showed that there's some maturity in his innings. He was effective both off-side and leg side and whenever the ball was overpitched, he showed his power game and hit over the top for six. So just an overall all-round player," South Africa's highest Test wicket-taker added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 13 Dec 2023, 01:23 PM IST
