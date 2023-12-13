Rinku Singh took centre stage with an unbeatable 68 off 39 balls in the 2nd T20I against South Africa. This remarkable innings marked his first T20I 50, adding to a string of impressive scores since his India debut. India's middle-order batter’s ability to finish games has already set him apart as a crucial asset for the team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stepping in during the sixth over, Rinku opened with a confident straight drive. He played a supporting role as teammate Suryakumar Yadav dominated the game. However, the 11th over saw Rinku take charge, hitting back-to-back boundaries off Marco Jansen. His aggressive play continued. By the 13th over, he reached a swift 50 in just 30 balls.

Rinku's innings escalated in the final overs. His back-to-back sixes off Aiden Markram not only propelled India's score to 180 but also led to an unexpected incident - one of his powerful shots broke the glass panel of the media box at St. George's Park. The broadcaster and Dale Steyn, South Africa's cricket legend, remarked on this unusual event, highlighting the force and impact of Rinku's shot.

"Take a look at that six, but it has proved to be costly. It broke a glass in the media box. We have a picture of it. That is what it has resulted in," said the broadcaster.

Dale Steyn on Rinku Singh "Someone in the eastern bay of Gqeberha won't be too happy with Rinku Singh breaking one of their windows," added Dale Steyn in good humour.

Despite his explosive performance, Rinku's efforts were overshadowed as South Africa chased down their revised target rapidly, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. However, Rinku's talent and temperament did not go unnoticed. Dale Steyn compared him to South African great Hashim Amla, praising Rinku's mature approach and versatility as a batter.

"That's something you see only from experienced players. Someone like Hashim Amla used to do it. So that really showed that there's some maturity in his innings. He was effective both off-side and leg side and whenever the ball was overpitched, he showed his power game and hit over the top for six. So just an overall all-round player," South Africa's highest Test wicket-taker added.

