India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Where to watch, predicted XI, pitch report, live streaming details and more

  • India aim to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series, while South Africa wants to rebound at Gqeberha on Sunday from its previous debacle of 0-3 against the West Indies.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated9 Nov 2024, 10:39 PM IST
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav leaves the field at the end of the T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav leaves the field at the end of the T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

After winning the first T20I match against South Africa by 61 runs at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban on Friday, Suryalumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team is all set to face the Aiden Markram-led Proteas for the second T20I match at St George's Park Cricket Ground in Gqeberha on Sunday.

India aim to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series, while South Africa wants to rebound from its previous debacle of 0-3 against the West Indies.

For the series, former India player VVS Laxman has been appointed as head coach, as India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is busy making plans for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Head-to-head

Looking at the stats, India enjoys a slight 16-11 head-to-head record against South Africa in T20Is, while one game ended in no result. India last visited South Africa for a T20I series in 2023. In that series, both teams played a 1-1 draw, following one game that was washed out due to rain.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, rain may spoil Sunday's match in Gqeberha. There is a 13 per cent chance of a thunderstorm and a 63 per cent chance of precipitation. Also, the forecast is predicted to be 96 per cent cloudy, with a couple of showers in the evening.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Pitch report

The pitch at St. George’s Park, though, favours the batters. As the match wears on, spin bowlers begin to get purchase on the surface. The teams winning the toss shall opt to bat first here.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: When and where will the match be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played at St George's Park Cricket Ground in Gqeberha on November 10 (Friday). The IND vs SA match starts at 8.30 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the start of the game.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Telecast and live streaming details

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be telecast on Sports18 channels -- Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. The live streaming of the match will take place on Jio Cinema app and website in India from 8:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Predicted XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy/Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Tristian Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla

First Published:9 Nov 2024, 10:39 PM IST
      Popular in Sports

