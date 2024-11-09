India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Where to watch, predicted XI, pitch report, live streaming details and more

After winning the first T20I match against South Africa by 61 runs at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban on Friday, Suryalumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team is all set to face the Aiden Markram-led Proteas for the second T20I match at St George's Park Cricket Ground in Gqeberha on Sunday.

India aim to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series, while South Africa wants to rebound from its previous debacle of 0-3 against the West Indies.

For the series, former India player VVS Laxman has been appointed as head coach, as India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is busy making plans for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Head-to-head Looking at the stats, India enjoys a slight 16-11 head-to-head record against South Africa in T20Is, while one game ended in no result. India last visited South Africa for a T20I series in 2023. In that series, both teams played a 1-1 draw, following one game that was washed out due to rain.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Weather report According to AccuWeather, rain may spoil Sunday's match in Gqeberha. There is a 13 per cent chance of a thunderstorm and a 63 per cent chance of precipitation. Also, the forecast is predicted to be 96 per cent cloudy, with a couple of showers in the evening.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Pitch report The pitch at St. George’s Park, though, favours the batters. As the match wears on, spin bowlers begin to get purchase on the surface. The teams winning the toss shall opt to bat first here.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: When and where will the match be played? The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played at St George's Park Cricket Ground in Gqeberha on November 10 (Friday). The IND vs SA match starts at 8.30 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the start of the game.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Telecast and live streaming details The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be telecast on Sports18 channels -- Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. The live streaming of the match will take place on Jio Cinema app and website in India from 8:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Predicted XIs India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy/Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

