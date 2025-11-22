India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rishabh Pant eyes winning start in ‘special’ Guwahati, toss soon

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: After a humiliating defeat in the first Test in Kolkata, the Indian team would like to start fresh under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant in the second Test against South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.
Pant will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out of the series because of a neck injury. For South Africa, the visitors will be missing the services of pacer Kagiso Rabada, who is unavailable due to an injury.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs South Africa Test series in India. The India vs South Africa second Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 9 AM IST. Live streaming of India vs South Africa second Test will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Nitish Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch/Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj
"I think that the toss doesn't become too big a factor compared to what probably Kolkata was like. But in saying that, you know what, you want to win the toss, you know the advantage of batting on Day 1, Day 2, so I think that still becomes an advantage, but not such a deciding factor," said Temba Bavuma.
The win in Kolkata was Temba Bavuma's 10th as a Test captain in 11 matches, the fastest in world cricket. The only time Bavuma drew was against West Indies at Port-of-Spain last year.
There are three options to replace Shubman Gill. If India are looking at the no.4 slot, either Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal may come in. But if India wish to bat deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy might get a game.
India will be missing the services of Shubman Gill. The Indian captain suffered a neck spasm in the first Test, has been ruled out of the series. Rishabh Pant is leading in Gill's absence. It's a huge blow for India as Gill has been in brilliant form in Tests in the last few months.
This is a special Test match. Firstly, Guwahati is hosting it's first-ever men's Test match. Secondly, Rishabh Pant is making his captaincy debut at thie venue. For the unknown, Pant made his ODI debut at this venue in 2018.
Although Indian bowlers dominated in Kolkata, the batters fell without a fight in front of Simon Harmer. To add to that, the unavailability of Shubman Gill in both the innings made a difference as India lost the Test by 30 runs.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.