India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rishabh Pant eyes winning start in ‘special’ Guwahati, toss soon

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: After a humiliating defeat in the first Test in Kolkata, the Indian team would like to start fresh under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant in the second Test against South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Pant will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out of the series because of a neck injury. For South Africa, the visitors will be missing the services of pacer Kagiso Rabada, who is unavailable due to an injury.

When and where to watch IND vs SA 2nd Test?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs South Africa Test series in India. The India vs South Africa second Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 9 AM IST. Live streaming of India vs South Africa second Test will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test predicted XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Nitish Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch/Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj