India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rishabh Pant eyes winning start in ‘special’ Guwahati, toss soon

India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rishabh Pant will be leading India in the second Test against South Africa in the absence of injured regular captain Shubman Gill. The India vs South Africa 2nd Test starts at 9 AM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Nov 2025, 07:57:13 AM IST
India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rishabh Pant will lead India in Guwahati.
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: After a humiliating defeat in the first Test in Kolkata, the Indian team would like to start fresh under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant in the second Test against South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Pant will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out of the series because of a neck injury. For South Africa, the visitors will be missing the services of pacer Kagiso Rabada, who is unavailable due to an injury.

When and where to watch IND vs SA 2nd Test?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs South Africa Test series in India. The India vs South Africa second Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 9 AM IST. Live streaming of India vs South Africa second Test will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test predicted XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Nitish Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch/Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj

Follow updates here:
22 Nov 2025, 07:57:13 AM IST

India vs South Africa LIVE Score: Temba Bavuma speaks

"I think that the toss doesn't become too big a factor compared to what probably Kolkata was like. But in saying that, you know what, you want to win the toss, you know the advantage of batting on Day 1, Day 2, so I think that still becomes an advantage, but not such a deciding factor," said Temba Bavuma.

22 Nov 2025, 07:56:09 AM IST

India vs South Africa LIVE Score: Another Bavuma special loading?

The win in Kolkata was Temba Bavuma's 10th as a Test captain in 11 matches, the fastest in world cricket. The only time Bavuma drew was against West Indies at Port-of-Spain last year.

22 Nov 2025, 07:54:25 AM IST

India vs South Africa LIVE Score: Who will replace Shubman Gill?

There are three options to replace Shubman Gill. If India are looking at the no.4 slot, either Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal may come in. But if India wish to bat deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy might get a game.

22 Nov 2025, 07:52:28 AM IST

India vs South Africa LIVE Score: India to miss Shubman Gill

India will be missing the services of Shubman Gill. The Indian captain suffered a neck spasm in the first Test, has been ruled out of the series. Rishabh Pant is leading in Gill's absence. It's a huge blow for India as Gill has been in brilliant form in Tests in the last few months.

22 Nov 2025, 07:45:35 AM IST

India vs South Africa LIVE Score: Special venue for India, Rishabh Pant

This is a special Test match. Firstly, Guwahati is hosting it's first-ever men's Test match. Secondly, Rishabh Pant is making his captaincy debut at thie venue. For the unknown, Pant made his ODI debut at this venue in 2018.

22 Nov 2025, 07:43:53 AM IST

India vs South Africa LIVE Score: What happened in first Test in Kolkata?

Although Indian bowlers dominated in Kolkata, the batters fell without a fight in front of Simon Harmer. To add to that, the unavailability of Shubman Gill in both the innings made a difference as India lost the Test by 30 runs.

22 Nov 2025, 07:36:41 AM IST

India vs South Africa LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati.

