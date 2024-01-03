India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: Mohammed Siraj's 6-wicket haul leaves South Africa reeling at 96-year-low
India vs South, 2nd Test Day 1: South Africa's top four batsmen accumulated 11 runs, marking the second-lowest in their cricket history
India vs South, 2nd Test Day 1: In one of its best comebacks, Team India pacers unleashed a blistering spell to destroy South Africa innings during the first session of Day 1 at Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town. Mohammed Siraj derailed South Africa's top order with a 6-wicket haul and made it very easy for Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar to wrap the South African batters on the score of 55.