India vs South, 2nd Test Day 1: In one of its best comebacks, Team India pacers unleashed a blistering spell to destroy South Africa innings during the first session of Day 1 at Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town. Mohammed Siraj derailed South Africa's top order with a 6-wicket haul and made it very easy for Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar to wrap the South African batters on the score of 55. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It all started with Aiden Markram, who again gave his wicket on a good length ball and young Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed a brilliant catch. South Africa's stand-in skipper Dean Elgar, who led the Proteas to win in the first Test at Centurion was the next one to depart as Mohammed Siraj explored his vulnerabilities.

As Team India roared with excitement from the two big wickets, Jasprit Bumrah joined the club as he dismissed Tristan Stubbs to keep India in momentum. South African batters were in the middle of their worst nightmare as Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah looked furious on the pitch of Cape Town. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under pressure from the pace attack, South Africa started making mistakes, allowing Indian bowlers to intensify the attack. After Mohammed Siraj dismissed Tony de Zorzi, the South African batters David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne provided their team with a glimmer of short-lived hope, the only time South Africa looked playing today. But, Mohammed Siraj didn't let them go very far.

India entered the match with two changes- Ravindra Jadeja replaced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin while pacer Mukesh Kumar came in the place of Shardul Thakur. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli kept guiding the Indian pacers, and it worked well for the bowlers.

India loses Yashasvi Jaiswal early After a stunning comeback by Indian pacers, the team expected the same recovery from its top order. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal began well for India, but South Africa's Kagiso Rabada continues to be lethal as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal to provide his team with the first breakthrough. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are on the crease and the Indian skipper is looking phenomenal today.

