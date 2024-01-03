India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: Virat Kohli emulates Lord Ram when DJ plays 'Ram Siya Ram' song | Watch

2 min read Join us

Following Marco Jansen's dismissal, as soon as Keshav Maharaj took the guards at the crease, the DJ played 'Ram Siya Ram' and former Indian captain Virat Kohli – standing in slips – gestured to Mohammed Siraj and did the Lord Ram arrow gesture.

Premium Virat Kohli emulates Lord Ram when DJ plays 'Ram Siya Ram' song

With the Indian cricket team dominating in the second Test against South Africa, bowling out the Proteas for a mere 55 runs in the first innings, a surprising event took place in between the innings when Virat Kohli did lord Ram's action. After picking up the wicket of Marco Jansen in the 15.5 over, Mohammed Siraj finished with six wickets to his name in the first innings. Following Marco Jansen's dismissal, as soon as Keshav Maharaj took the guards at the crease, the DJ played 'Ram Siya Ram', and former Indian captain Virat Kohli – standing in slips – gestured to Mohammed Siraj and did the Lord Ram arrow gesture. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa: Mohammed Siraj-led Indian pacers bowl out South Africa on 55 runs; sparks social media frenzy He also folded his hand after this and the video is doing rounds on social media. Here's the video: Commenting on this, one netizens wrote, “Best captain but luck doesn't favour towards kholi 🥺🥺 he is absolutely GOAT." While another said, “He is the pure entertainer and now a days we are also seeing his spiritual side." Rathin Dutta wrote, “You need a character in Test Cricket. Virat has it and hence his legacy."

Someone commented, “So he asked to bowl some ball to a left hander and a right handed batsman gets out after some time. Wow, hatsoff to editing."

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj derailed South Africa's top order with a 6-wicket haul and made it very easy for Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar to wrap the South African batters on the score of 55.

India's first innings:

Trailing by 55 runs, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal to South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, but Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are on crease. Currently, India have scored 71/1 in 14 overs, with Sharma unbeaten at 39 and Gill at 18.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!