India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: Virat Kohli emulates Lord Ram when DJ plays 'Ram Siya Ram' song | Watch
Following Marco Jansen's dismissal, as soon as Keshav Maharaj took the guards at the crease, the DJ played 'Ram Siya Ram' and former Indian captain Virat Kohli – standing in slips – gestured to Mohammed Siraj and did the Lord Ram arrow gesture.
With the Indian cricket team dominating in the second Test against South Africa, bowling out the Proteas for a mere 55 runs in the first innings, a surprising event took place in between the innings when Virat Kohli did lord Ram's action.
Commenting on this, one netizens wrote, “Best captain but luck doesn't favour towards kholi 🥺🥺 he is absolutely GOAT."
While another said, “He is the pure entertainer and now a days we are also seeing his spiritual side."
Rathin Dutta wrote, “You need a character in Test Cricket. Virat has it and hence his legacy."
Someone commented, “So he asked to bowl some ball to a left hander and a right handed batsman gets out after some time. Wow, hatsoff to editing."
Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj derailed South Africa's top order with a 6-wicket haul and made it very easy for Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar to wrap the South African batters on the score of 55.
India's first innings:
Trailing by 55 runs, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal to South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, but Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are on crease. Currently, India have scored 71/1 in 14 overs, with Sharma unbeaten at 39 and Gill at 18.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!