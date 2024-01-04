comScore
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: India breezes to 7-wicket triumph, Test series tied 1-1

 Devesh Kumar

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: The victory surely belongs to the Indian pacers who consistently delivered exceptional spells on both days, even as Indian batters struggled to recover from the nightmare of Centurion

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batter David Bedingham during the second day of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town (PTI)Premium
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batter David Bedingham during the second day of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town (PTI)

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets on Thursday to level up the two-match Test series 1-1. The victory surely belongs to the Indian pacers who consistently delivered exceptional spells on both days, even as Indian batters struggled to recover from the nightmare of Centurion. The extra bouncy pitch of Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town provided a clear edge to pacers with batters of both teams crumbling like cards.

This is a developing story, will be updated soon

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 04 Jan 2024, 05:05 PM IST
