Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: India breezes to 7-wicket triumph, Test series tied 1-1

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: India breezes to 7-wicket triumph, Test series tied 1-1

Devesh Kumar

  • India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: The victory surely belongs to the Indian pacers who consistently delivered exceptional spells on both days, even as Indian batters struggled to recover from the nightmare of Centurion

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batter David Bedingham during the second day of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets on Thursday to level up the two-match Test series 1-1. The victory surely belongs to the Indian pacers who consistently delivered exceptional spells on both days, even as Indian batters struggled to recover from the nightmare of Centurion. The extra bouncy pitch of Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town provided a clear edge to pacers with batters of both teams crumbling like cards.

This is a developing story, will be updated soon

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.