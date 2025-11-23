India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Kuldeep Yadav & Co look to continue momentum in Guwahati

India vs South Africa Live Score: After a successful third session on the opening day, the Indian bowlers would be hoping to continue the momentum on Day 2 against South Africa in the ongoing second Test in Guwahati on Sunday. South Africa will start the day at 247/6 with Kyle Verreynne and Senuram Muthusamy are the overnight batters.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs South Africa Test series in India. The India vs South Africa second Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 9 AM IST. Live streaming of India vs South Africa second Test will be available on JioStar app and website.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj
India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
The pitch definitely looks on the drier side today with a bit of moist and movement upfront. The first hour will be crucial for both sides.
It was a mixed day for both the teams. While the first two sessions belonged to South Africa who chose to bat first after winning the toss, India dominated the final session with four wickets. Trsutan Stubbs and Temba Bavuma are the top scorers for South Africa so far with 49 and 41 respectively. Kuldeep Yadav have taken most wickets for India so far.
Hello and welcome to the second day's play in the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa.