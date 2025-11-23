India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Kuldeep Yadav & Co look to continue momentum in Guwahati

India vs South Africa Live Score: After a successful third session on the opening day, the Indian bowlers would be hoping to continue the momentum on Day 2 against South Africa in the ongoing second Test in Guwahati on Sunday. South Africa will start the day at 247/6 with Kyle Verreynne and Senuram Muthusamy are the overnight batters.

When and where to watch IND vs SA 2nd Test?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs South Africa Test series in India. The India vs South Africa second Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 9 AM IST. Live streaming of India vs South Africa second Test will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test predicted XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj