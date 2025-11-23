India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Onus on KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal to fight back after Proteas' 489

India vs South Africa Live Score: After South Africa posted 489 in the first innings in Guwahati, the Indian openers will aim to spend as many time as possible in the middle on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test in Guwahati. Overnight batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will start the proceedings for India. Meanwhile, India will miss the services of captain Shubman Gill.

When and where to watch IND vs SA 2nd Test?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs South Africa Test series in India. The India vs South Africa second Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 9 AM IST. Live streaming of India vs South Africa second Test will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test predicted XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj