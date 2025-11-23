India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Onus on KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal to fight back after Proteas' 489

India vs South Africa Live Score: After South Africa posted 489 in the first innings in Guwahati, the Indian openers will aim to spend as many time as possible in the middle on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test in Guwahati. Overnight batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will start the proceedings for India. Meanwhile, India will miss the services of captain Shubman Gill.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs South Africa Test series in India. The India vs South Africa second Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 9 AM IST. Live streaming of India vs South Africa second Test will be available on JioStar app and website.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj
India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati. India will start the day at 9/0 with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle. South Africa had scored 489 runs in the first innings, thanks to Senuran Muthusamy's 109 and Marco Jansen's 91.
That's it. Bad light forces early stumps on day 2. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be a relieved men as India close the day at 9/0 in reply to South Africa's first innings total of 489.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul open the innings for India. It is the fag end of the day and the Indian openers need to be cautious in their approach. Umpire Rod Tucker is seen talking with Rahul. Is the light on umpires mind?
OUTTT!! That's it. Jasprit Bumrah gets better of Simon Harmer while Kuldeep Yadav takes the priced wicket of Marco Jansen as South Africa are all out for 489 in the first innings. Jansen walks back cursing himself as he missed on a maiden Test hundred by nine runs. Kuldeep picked up four wickets for India.
The weather has certainly got gloomy here in Guwahati. The floodlights are on at the Barsapara stadium.
OUTTT!!! Mohammed Siraj strikes after lunch break. Sethuran Muthusamy is finally dismissed, caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at fine-leg. Muthusamy goes back for 109.
Maiden 100 for Senuran Muthusamy in Tests. This is also the first hundred by any batter in this Test series. SA 417/7
OUTTT!!!! Finally, India have a breakthrough. Kyle Verreynne is stumped as Ravindra Jadeja breaks the partnership which was looking dangerous. The batter fails to read the line of the ball, which spins away from him. Rishabh Pant does the rest behind the stumps. Verreynne goes back for 45. SA 345/7
50 for Senuran Muthusamy in Guwahati. 300 comes up for South Africa as the partnership between Kyle Verreynne and Muthusamy nears 70. SA 314/6
Kyle Verreynne and Senuran Muthusamy frustrate the Indian bowlers on Day 2 morning. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have failed to make an impact. SA 272/6
And the action starts on Day 2. So far so good for Indian bowlers with just a four coming from Kyle Verreynne's bat. SA 253/6
The pitch definitely looks on the drier side today with a bit of moist and movement upfront. The first hour will be crucial for both sides.
It was a mixed day for both the teams. While the first two sessions belonged to South Africa who chose to bat first after winning the toss, India dominated the final session with four wickets. Trsutan Stubbs and Temba Bavuma are the top scorers for South Africa so far with 49 and 41 respectively. Kuldeep Yadav have taken most wickets for India so far.
Hello and welcome to the second day's play in the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa.