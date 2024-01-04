India vs South Africa 2nd Test match was shortest in history of Test cricket; breaks several unwanted records
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in a pacer-dominated match at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. Riding on the backs of Mohammed Siraj's furious pace, Indian pacers destroyed South Africa's dangerous batting order and the Test match was over in just 5 sessions. This is the shortest Test match in the history of cricket with a result as only 642 balls were delivered. India vs South Africa 2nd Test match breaks the 1932 record of 656 balls when Australia defeated South Africa.