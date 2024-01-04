comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 04 2024 15:53:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.25 -0.78%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 317.10 3.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 452.55 -0.73%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 475.80 -0.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 795.65 1.83%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs South Africa 2nd Test match was shortest in history of Test cricket; breaks several unwanted records
Back Back

India vs South Africa 2nd Test match was shortest in history of Test cricket; breaks several unwanted records

 Devesh Kumar

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Riding on the backs of Mohammed Siraj's furious pace, Indian pacers destroyed South Africa's dangerous batting order and the Test match was over in just 5 sessions

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Marco Jansen on the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_04_2024_000118B) (PTI)Premium
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Marco Jansen on the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_04_2024_000118B) (PTI)

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in a pacer-dominated match at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. Riding on the backs of Mohammed Siraj's furious pace, Indian pacers destroyed South Africa's dangerous batting order and the Test match was over in just 5 sessions. This is the shortest Test match in the history of cricket with a result as only 642 balls were delivered. India vs South Africa 2nd Test match breaks the 1932 record of 656 balls when Australia defeated South Africa.

On Day 1, India and South Africa completed their first innings and the Proteas even lost 3 wickets of their second innings. In total, 23 wickets fell on the first day of a 5-day Test match and that's only the second time in the history of Test cricket. In a 1902 match between Australia and England at Melbourne ground, a similar thing happened when both teams lost 25 wickets combined on Day 1.

If you think that's it with the unwanted records, we have more. India's sudden collapse during the first innings, when the team lost 6 wickets in 11 balls and 0 runs- that was not the first time it happened. India joined the "elite" club of unwanted records as similar debacles have occurred 7 times before.

‘We had to learn from our mistakes’: Rohit Sharma

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma expressed happiness as India recovered from the Centurion defeat. "Obviously it's a great feat, but having said that we had to learn from whatever mistakes we made (in the first test)," the Indian captain said.

"The bowlers still have to put the ball in the right areas and the boys got rewarded for it. When you come to this part of the world, it's always difficult but we take pride in our performance outside of India," Rohit Sharma added.

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 Jan 2024, 06:34 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App