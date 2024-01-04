India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in a pacer-dominated match at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. Riding on the backs of Mohammed Siraj's furious pace, Indian pacers destroyed South Africa's dangerous batting order and the Test match was over in just 5 sessions. This is the shortest Test match in the history of cricket with a result as only 642 balls were delivered. India vs South Africa 2nd Test match breaks the 1932 record of 656 balls when Australia defeated South Africa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Day 1, India and South Africa completed their first innings and the Proteas even lost 3 wickets of their second innings. In total, 23 wickets fell on the first day of a 5-day Test match and that's only the second time in the history of Test cricket. In a 1902 match between Australia and England at Melbourne ground, a similar thing happened when both teams lost 25 wickets combined on Day 1.

If you think that's it with the unwanted records, we have more. India's sudden collapse during the first innings, when the team lost 6 wickets in 11 balls and 0 runs- that was not the first time it happened. India joined the "elite" club of unwanted records as similar debacles have occurred 7 times before. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘We had to learn from our mistakes’: Rohit Sharma Team India skipper Rohit Sharma expressed happiness as India recovered from the Centurion defeat. "Obviously it's a great feat, but having said that we had to learn from whatever mistakes we made (in the first test)," the Indian captain said.

"The bowlers still have to put the ball in the right areas and the boys got rewarded for it. When you come to this part of the world, it's always difficult but we take pride in our performance outside of India," Rohit Sharma added.

