India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma grapples with key decisions as Team India strives for a comeback
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: India lost the first Test by one innings and 32 runs as Indian batters failed to hold their ground at the bouncy pitch of Centurion, while the pacers couldn't deliver their best spells against experienced South African batters
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: After a below-par performance during the 1st Test against South Africa at Centurion, Rohit Sharma-led Team India is looking to stage a comeback and draw the Test series with a win in a second Test match. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma faces multiple dilemmas ahead of the second Test as the team requires some changes in bowling and re-strategise their batting approach.