India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma says '... As long as everyone keeps their mouth shut in India'
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma expressed displeasure as International Cricket Council (ICC)'s below-average rating of the pitch of Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad, the venue of ICC World Cup final 2023
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: After India's 7-wicket win against South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, skipper Rohit Sharma said he has no problem playing on bouncy pitches like this, but then everyone should keep their mouths shut while playing on Indian pitches. Rohit Sharma expressed displeasure at the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s below-average rating of the pitch of Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad, the venue of the ICC World Cup final 2023.
“When overseas cricketers come to India on turning pitches they shouldn’t complain. It’s a skill they need to improve!," said former Indian pacer Irfan Khan.
While speaking on the pitch conditions in Cape Town, India's legendary player Sunil Gavaskar pointed out the technical aspect of the extra bounce. "It's between the five and a half and seven meters where you see the cracks with grass in them. If the ball lands there it can either pop up or go down. We saw the first variant more on Day 1. If you get one that misbehaves from length then you can't really do much about it. It's really difficult," he said on Star Sports.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!