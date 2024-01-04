India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: After India's 7-wicket win against South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, skipper Rohit Sharma said he has no problem playing on bouncy pitches like this, but then everyone should keep their mouths shut while playing on Indian pitches. Rohit Sharma expressed displeasure at the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s below-average rating of the pitch of Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad, the venue of the ICC World Cup final 2023.

"I don't mind playing on pitches like this as long as everyone keeps their mouth shut in India and doesn’t complain about Indian pitches. You come here to challenge yourself. And when people come to India it is challenging as well," Rohit Sharma was quoted as saying by the news platform India Today.

"I still can’t believe that the World Cup final was rated below average. A batter got a hundred. How can that be a poor pitch?" the Indian skipper added.

The remarks by Rohit Sharma came as the pitch of Cape Town stadium provided pacers with an extra edge from the first ball. Mohammed Siraj-led Indian pacers destroyed South Africa's batting on Day 1, dismissing the whole team with a score of 55. South Africa was less brutal in its response, but India also lost the final 6 wickets in 11 balls with no runs.

The turbulent conditions continued during the second innings as the pacer dominated the game, but India secured victory in the shortest Test match of cricket's history.

“I would love to see the chart match referees prepare while rating pitches. We know in India ball spins from day 1, you are not okay. When the ball seams from day 1, you are okay. That's not okay," Rohit Sharma said after the match.

India's veteran players on pitch conditions

The pitch controversy was not restricted to the current lot of Indian players as some veteran players also reacted to the whole saga. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who is known for his witty remarks, praised Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for their spectacular performance.