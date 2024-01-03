India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: When, where and how to watch the match
For the second Test against South Africa, beginning on January 3, it is expected that there may be some changes in the Indian squad, as Rohit was unhappy with the pacers.
After a defeat in the first Test against South Africa by an innings and 32 runs at Centurion, captain Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team is all set to balance the equation with the Proteas in Cape Town when both the teams will face each other for the second Test.
