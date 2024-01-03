After a defeat in the first Test against South Africa by an innings and 32 runs at Centurion, captain Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team is all set to balance the equation with the Proteas in Cape Town when both the teams will face each other for the second Test. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the second Test, beginning on January 3, it is expected that there may be some changes in the Indian squad, as Rohit was unhappy with the pacers. The batting line may be shifted as well.

However, all eyes will be on KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who did some magic at Centurion when the entire Indian batting lineup collapsed like a pack of cards.

Also, Cape Town will be a place for Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna to get back to the momentum. With Avesh Khan in the squad as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, India may opt for him in the second test.

India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Squads India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran (2nd Test).

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Nandre Burger, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, David Bedingham.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: When and where to watch? The key clash between India and South Africa will kick off on January 3 at 13:30 hrs and will continue till December 30. The live stream of the key match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match can also be watched live on Star Sports.

The 2nd Test match between India and South Africa will begin at 2 PM IST on Wednesday. The toss will take place at 1.30 PM.

