India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Free Live Streaming details: When & where to watch, IND vs SA predicted playing XIs & more

The Indian team are in a do-or-die situation as the Men in Blue take on the third and final ODI against South Africa on December 6 (Saturday). With the series locked at 1-1, the 3rd ODI is going to be a thrilling affair. All the eyes will be on Virat Kohli, after his two consecutive hundreds.

Advertisement

Leading the side in the absence of injured Shubman Gill, KL Rahul did a pretty commendable job to guide his team to a 17-run win. However, the Proteas bounced back with a four-wicket victory in Raipur, despite hundreds from Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Also Read | Virat craze hits Vizag; ticket sales for IND vs SA 3rd ODI surge post Ranchi ton

While Temba Bavuma is unlikely to tinker with the South African winning XI in Vizag, the Indian team might ring in a few changes. With Having struggled with both bat and ball, the Indian management might consider benching Washington Sundar and bring in Rishabh Pant.

With Pant, India will have more experience in terms of runs at death overs, something that have caught the attention in the previous two games of the series. If not Pant, the Indian team can also look at the Tilak Varma option, who is yet to play a game in the series so far.

On the other hand, the management might also consider Nitish Kumar Reddy replacing of-form Prasidh Krishna. The Karnataka pacer took just one wicket in the first game before leaking 80 runs in 8.2 overs in the second game. In fact, Krishna was the most expensive bowler for India.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rohit Sharma goes past Pakistan's Shahid Afridi for new ODI world record

Adding Reddy, could bolster India lower-order batting also could give Rahul the option of a third seamer. To add to that Reddy is a local boy.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI details Date: December 6

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

When & where to watch IND vs SA 3rd ODI for FREE? DD Sports will live telecast the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI for FREE. On a subscription basis, the India vs South Africa series-decider will be available on Star Sports channels. JioStar will live stream of the IND vs SA 3rd ODI from 1:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI predicted playing XIs India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Advertisement