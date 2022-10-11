India vs South Africa third ODI: Indian think tank would be a little concerned about the opening pair of captain Shikhar Dhawan and young Shubhman Gill. Both batters struggled in the series so far.
Team India would look for some stability from its openers as the hosts aim to punch above their weight and seal a memorable series victory against South Africa in the third and final ODI in Delhi on Tuesday.
After going down narrowly in the series-opener, the might of the Indian white-ball depth was in full display as the hosts won the second ODI comfortably to level the three-match series 1-1. But the Indian think tank would be a little concerned about the opening pair of captain Shikhar Dhawan and young Shubhman Gill. Both batters struggled in the series so far.
The veteran batter will hope to give a better start to the Indian innings in the decider with his eyes set on the ODI World Cup next year.
India vs South Africa third ODI will be played in Delhi. The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3).The match will be livestreamed on Hotstar.
Rain could play spoilsport. The capital has been witnessing heavy downpour since the past three days and there is probability of scattered thunderstorm on Tuesday as well.
Teams (from)
India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Rahul Tripathi.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje and Andile Phehlukwayo.
